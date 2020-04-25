|
CATINO, Nicholas A. "Nick" Of Reading, formerly of Medford, passed away on Friday April 24th at the age of 81. Loving husband to the love of his life, Elaine V. Catino (Battaglia). Adored father of Nicholas Catino and his wife Sandra of Wakefield, Stephen Catino and his friend Jennifer Sonia of Plaistow, NH, and Christopher Catino and his wife Donna of Everett. Cherished son of the late Alfred Catino and Marie (Ferullo). Dear brother of Theresa Scrima and her late husband Robert. Beloved grandfather of Jessica, Nicole, Joseph, Joshua, and Dominic Catino. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick's name to the at Funeral arrangements under the Cota Funeral Home in NORTH READING. All Services at the moment are being privately held due to the Covid-19 virus. Formal Service for Nicholas will be announced at a later date.
