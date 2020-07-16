|
CATINO, Nicholas A. "Nick" Of Reading, formerly of Medford, passed away on April 24th. Loving husband to the love of his life, Elaine V. Catino (Battaglia). Adored father of Nicholas Catino and his wife Sandra of Wakefield, Stephen Catino and his dear friend Jennifer Sonia of Plaistow, NH, and Christopher Catino and his wife Donna of Everett. Cherished son of Alfred Catino and Mary (Ferullo). Dear brother of Teresa Scrima and her late husband Robert. Loving grandfather of Jessica, Nicole, Joseph, Joshua and Domenic Catino. Nick also leaves many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. After graduation from Medford High School, Nick joined the U.S. Air Force, serving 4 years active and 2 years reserve duty. His assignment duties of Radar maintenance took him to Mississippi, Sapporo, Japan and Saratoga, NY. Nick and Elaine were married on June 4th, 1960, 3 weeks before his discharge. On that day, he told his bride that he was the, "Luckiest man in the world." Although Nick was trained in Electronics, and having worked for Raytheon and Epsco, he found his true career path when he joined MetLife Ins. Co. in 1964 as a sales representative in Malden. He soon was promoted to District Mgr. of the "Constitution office" in Dedham. He was there for 4 years and then became the District Mgr. of the Arlington/Woburn office in Woburn for approximately 7 years. Nick was President of the North Shore Assoc. for Life Underwriters and he was also on the Exec. Board. Nick had his ChFc and a CLU designation from American College of Bryn Mawr of PA. Nick retired after 30 years holding the position of MetLife Brokerage Mgr., Director, for an independent office working directly with brokers for the selling of MetLife Products. He was one of 18 in the county. He was responsible for 3 States, MA, NH and VT. Nick was always involved in the community. In Wilmington, he was in the CCD program at St. Dorothy's Church, Westwood, Cub Scouts, Pearl St. PTO in Reading as Pres/Treasurer, also Pop Warner and Youth Baseball. He was always with his sons in activities. He was also a member of the Woburn Rotary Club, where he served as Vice President for 1 year and President for 1 year. Nick played the Saxophone and Clarinet in 4 bands at various times: North Reading Band, Wakefield Retired Men's Band, York, ME Comm. Band and the Venice Concert Band in Venice, FL. Most of all, Nick enjoyed spending time with his immediate and extended family and friends. Nick had the greatest smile - it would light up his whole face. That smile came right from his heart. He was a loving and gentle man and he will be missed forever by those who loved and respected him. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family in the Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, on Sunday, July 19th, from 2 pm to 6 pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator available. Face coverings must be worn at all times while in the Funeral Home, and guests are required to follow safe social distancing guidelines per Massachusetts regulations. 40% of Funeral Home capacity will be allowed in at one time. Funeral from the Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home, Monday, July 20th, at 9:15 am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Nick's Eternal Life in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, at 10:30 am. Interment with Military Honors will be held in Woodend Cemetery, Reading. Please consider donations in memory of Nick to the , Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2020