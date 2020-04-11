Boston Globe Obituaries
DeCOLA, Nicholas A., Sr. Age 93, of Reading, formerly of Medford, died Thursday, April 9, 2020. A US Navy Seabee Veteran of WWII, he was the devoted husband of the late Anna L. (Tarallo) DeCola, and brother of Joann (Jenny) Rich of Woburn. He was the loving father of James and his wife Catherine of North Reading, the late Nicholas A. DeCola, Jr. and his surviving wife, Elaine DeCola of Malden, and the late Angela Marshall-Wantman and her surviving husband, James Wantman of North Reading. He leaves his grandchildren, James Marshall and Kasia Sokalla of Methuen, Jennifer Marshall and Deva Parkin of Longmont, CO, Elizabeth and James Fortuna of Huntington Beach, CA, Robert DeCola and Brigitta Patterson of Medford, and Trina and Tyler Wantman of North Reading. He also leaves 4 great-grandchildren; Maya and Nicholas Marshall of Methuen, and Sarah and Michael Fortuna of Huntington Beach, CA. He was predeceased by 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Burial will be private at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Nick's memory to Artis Senior Living, 1100 Main St., Reading, MA 01867. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
