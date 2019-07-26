|
RITROVATO, Nicholas A. Jr. Of Somerville, July 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (Angelesco) Ritrovato. Loving father of Michelle McArthur and her husband David S. of Wakefield. Nicholas A. Ritrovato III of Somerville, Michael J. Ritrovato and his significant other Christine Aloise of Somerville and the late Jeanine R. Ritrovato. Dear brother of Josephine A. Perkins of Raynham. Devoted grandfather of David S. Jr., Domenic and Jaccob McArthur. Loyal and faithful companion to his dog Sam for 12 years. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours to be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Thursday morning from 9-11am followed by a Funeral Home Service at 11am. Reception immediately to follow. US Airforce Veteran, Vietnam. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019