Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for NICHOLAS RITROVATO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICHOLAS A. RITROVATO Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NICHOLAS A. RITROVATO Jr. Obituary
RITROVATO, Nicholas A. Jr. Of Somerville, July 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (Angelesco) Ritrovato. Loving father of Michelle McArthur and her husband David S. of Wakefield. Nicholas A. Ritrovato III of Somerville, Michael J. Ritrovato and his significant other Christine Aloise of Somerville and the late Jeanine R. Ritrovato. Dear brother of Josephine A. Perkins of Raynham. Devoted grandfather of David S. Jr., Domenic and Jaccob McArthur. Loyal and faithful companion to his dog Sam for 12 years. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours to be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Thursday morning from 9-11am followed by a Funeral Home Service at 11am. Reception immediately to follow. US Airforce Veteran, Vietnam. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NICHOLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now