ALMEIDA, Nicholas Of Peabody, formerly of Saugus & Malden. Dec. 11, 2019. Devoted husband of Peg (Spaulding) Almeida. Beloved father of Nicko Almeida & wife Lauren, & Tim Almeida & fianc? Katey. Loving Pappy to granddaughter Sunny. Beloved brother of Tony Almeida & wife Cathy, Jamie Almeida, John Almeida & wife Lori, & the late Chris & David Almeida. Also many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, & friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Nicholas' Visiting Hours on Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 4-8PM in The Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Nicholas' name to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037-1830 or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-851. For directions & guestbook, visit
www.spadaforafuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 14, 2019