PARKAS, Nicholas Basil "Nickey" Of Boston, 68 years old, on Orthodox Good Friday, April 17. Son of Basil and Helen (Barlas) Parkas. Nickey is survived by his sisters Paula Parkas and Diane Keaton and her husband James, nieces, Marisa and Peter Kovacs, Alexis Panos, and Alexandra Keaton and nephews, Stephen and Aaron Keaton. A graduate of Boston English High School and Boston State College, he taught for over thirty years at Bunker Hill Community College, where he was admired by his fellow teachers and students alike. Nick was also a professional photographer, like his father, capturing the memories and events of his clients, friends and family. A renaissance man, Nick learned to sail at Community Boating on the Charles River. He loved taking his boat out and sailed often up and down the coast. In these unprecedented times, Nick was surrounded by his family through Zoom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick's memory to Brigham and Women's Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at the Shapiro Cardiovascular Center. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Service and Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors of Brigham and Women's Cardiac Care Units for their commitment to excellence and dedication. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020