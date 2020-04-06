Boston Globe Obituaries
NICHOLAS DeFILIPPIS Jr.

NICHOLAS DeFILIPPIS Jr. Obituary
DeFILIPPIS, Nicholas Jr. Age 83, of Mashpee, MA, passed away on March 31, 2020. Nicholas was born in East Boston, the son of Nicholas and Mary C. (Salza) DeFilippis. He was the brother of the late Michael L. of California, Andrew J. of Winthrop, Richard F. of Hull and his twin sister Anne Vandersnoek of Plympton. He enlisted in the United States Air Force, received the National Defense Service Medal and was Honorably Discharged. He retired from Otis Air National Guard as a Facilities Engineer. He married his love, Ramona V. (Manton), celebrating 60 years together. Nick had a passion for carpentry. He enjoyed crafting creative pieces out of wood. He and his wife expanded their summer home on the Cape into their permanent residence for their family, showcasing some of his finest carpentry work. In addition to his wife, he leaves two children, Michael V. DeFilippis and wife Cheryl of Waquoit and Leslie A. Khwaja and husband Mahmood of Waban. He was Papa to 4 grandchildren, Michael Jr., Nekea, James and Sarah, along with 2 great-grandchildren, Elijah and Austin. He was predeceased by his son Anthony N. DeFilippis. Nick was a quiet gentle soul who was deeply committed to his family and friends on every level. He will forever be in our hearts. A Celebration of Life and Burial will be determined on a later date. For online guestbook, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020
