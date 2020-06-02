|
|
GAVRELIS, Nicholas E. Age 97, of Medford. Passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Mary M. (Ohanian). Loving father of Wendy Anderson and her husband Peter of Medford, and Naida Gavrelis of Arlington. Proud grandfather of Jennifer and Matt Anderson of Somerville. Son of the late Evriviades Gavrelis and Elisabeth (Prevenier). Brother of Laura Blomquist and the late George Gavrelis, both of Maryland, and like a brother to Helen Gogolos of Medford and the late Zoe Cameles of Danvers. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. While earning his degree in Civil Engineering from Tufts University, he completed the ROTC program, which led him to serve as a Navy Seabee in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He continued to serve as a Lieutenant in the Naval Reserves. He also dedicated himself to a 40-plus year career as a professional engineer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts designing roads and bridges. Nick was a man of few words, but when he spoke people listened. He was a wealth of knowledge on countless topics. He could build or fix anything. He enjoyed taking road trips and exploring new places, as well as vacationing on the Cape with his family. Due to the precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements will be private. A Burial will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Nick's family would like to personally thank the staff at Aberjona Nursing Center in Winchester for all their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nick's memory may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, Medford, or the . To send a message of condolence, visit www.keefefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2020