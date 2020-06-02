Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for NICHOLAS GAVRELIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICHOLAS E. GAVRELIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NICHOLAS E. GAVRELIS Obituary
GAVRELIS, Nicholas E. Age 97, of Medford. Passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Mary M. (Ohanian). Loving father of Wendy Anderson and her husband Peter of Medford, and Naida Gavrelis of Arlington. Proud grandfather of Jennifer and Matt Anderson of Somerville. Son of the late Evriviades Gavrelis and Elisabeth (Prevenier). Brother of Laura Blomquist and the late George Gavrelis, both of Maryland, and like a brother to Helen Gogolos of Medford and the late Zoe Cameles of Danvers. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. While earning his degree in Civil Engineering from Tufts University, he completed the ROTC program, which led him to serve as a Navy Seabee in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He continued to serve as a Lieutenant in the Naval Reserves. He also dedicated himself to a 40-plus year career as a professional engineer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts designing roads and bridges. Nick was a man of few words, but when he spoke people listened. He was a wealth of knowledge on countless topics. He could build or fix anything. He enjoyed taking road trips and exploring new places, as well as vacationing on the Cape with his family. Due to the precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements will be private. A Burial will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Nick's family would like to personally thank his caregivers from Home Instead and the Aberjona Nursing Center in Winchester for all their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nick's memory may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, Medford, or the . To send a message of condolence, visit www.keefefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NICHOLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -