Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Athanasius Church
300 Haverhill St
Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NICHOLAS SALERNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICHOLAS E. SALERNO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NICHOLAS E. SALERNO Obituary
SALERNO, Nicholas E. "Nick" Of Dennis, formerly of Medford, Dec. 30th. Beloved husband of the late Ilean (Carroll). Father of Kathleen Toppi of Dennis and Nicholas of Brockton. Grandfather of Kelly Almieda and her husband Greg and Greg Toppi and his wife Gena. Great-grandfather of Cole Almeida, Luca Toppi and Anastasia Toppi. Brother of Ann Messuri of Medford and the late Margaret Bangs, Mary Coiro, Jean Delaney, Josephine White and Phyllis Campbell. Nicholas is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading Line, on Friday, Jan. 3rd, at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Thursday, 4-8pm.Interment Cambridge Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick's name to Elizabeth Evarts deRham Hospice House, 65 Chilton St., Cambridge, MA 02138. Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NICHOLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cota Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -