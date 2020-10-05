ANSELMO, Nicholas Edward Age 73 of Holliston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Adeline (Pergola) and Nicholas Anselmo. He was the husband of 51 years to Agnes (Reilly) Anselmo of Holliston. Nicholas was employed for 50 years with AIG and retired as Executive Vice President of the Lexington Insurance Company. Nick was sometimes referred to as "Mr. Lex". Nick was an avid fisherman and especially enjoyed the time he spent at his home in Weare, NH with family and friends. Christmas was a special time for Nick and he shared that joy every year with his fun display of Christmas lights. Nick loved pizza and was often encouraged by family to make his home-made specialty. Above all else, Nick was a devoted father and loving husband, brother and uncle. He was a great friend and mentor to many. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Nicholas of Norwood, Lisa of Uxbridge and Lori of Marlborough. He also leaves behind his siblings, Peter and Elvira Anselmo of Brooklyn, as well as many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 6th from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 6th from 5:00-8:00 p. m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of HOLLISTON, 854 Washington St. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 8th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church of Holliston. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute/The Jimmy Fund 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, dana-Farber.org
jimmyfund.org View the online memorial for Nicholas Edward ANSELMO