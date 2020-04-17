Home

FORRESTALL, Nicholas "Uncle Jim" Of Everett, age 90, passed away on April 15. Son of the late Nicholas Forrestall and Margaret (King). Loving brother of the late Katherine Pizzano, Lucy Furman, Marion O'Hare, Cecelia Forrestall, Michael Forrestall, Francis Forrestall, Margaret Kotkowski, Helen DeSantis, Dennis Forrestall and Carole Julian. Uncle Jim leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and caring family members and friends. Late Korean War Army Veteran and a longtime US Postal Clerk. In light of the recent development with COVID-19, all Funeral Services will be private. Donations may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo1-877-71-ROCCO

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
