COTTO, Nicholas G. Sr. Of Walpole, formerly of West Roxbury, September 12, 2019. Dear and devoted husband of the late Shirley (Everson). Loving father of Nicholas G. Cotto, Jr. and his wife Linda of Dedham. Cherished grandfather, "Papa" of Nicholas A. Cotto and Julie A. Cotto. Dear brother of Nancy Jones and her husband Steve of NH, Edward "Jack" Cotto of Boston, Andrew Cotto of Boston, Charlotte Cotto of Roslindale, Kenneth Cotto and his wife Deborah of Medford and Joan Cotto-Spinelli of Gloucester and her late husband Mario. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. John Chrysostom Church at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Monday 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nick's memory may be made to VNA Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923. Longtime proprietor of Majestic Florist on Washington St. in West Roxbury. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019