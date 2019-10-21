|
|
MAKRYS, Nicholas G. Age 96, of Marion, died October 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Anastasia (Karalekas) Makrys. Nick is survived by his children, George and Pamela Makrys, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, James and Peter Makrys. His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11 AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 186 Cross Rd., Dartmouth. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, New Bedford. Visiting Hours will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., NEW BEDFORD. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 79411, Dartmouth, MA 02747. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com
View the online memorial for Nicholas G. MAKRYS
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019