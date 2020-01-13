|
|
PIANDES, Nicholas George Of Lowell, formerly of Woburn, Arlington & Somerville, Jan. 11. Beloved husband of Anastasia "Anne" (Raras). Loving father of George & his wife Gina of Chelmsford. Brother of Mary Houhoulis of Wakefield and Charles Piandes of Charlestown and Highland Beach, FL. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. The interment will be private. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020