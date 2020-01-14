Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
NICHOLAS GEORGOUDIS

NICHOLAS GEORGOUDIS Obituary
GEORGOUDIS, Nicholas Of Watertown, passed away on January 11, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Persefone M. (Sarelis) Georgoudis. Loving father of Constantine Georgoudis & his wife Gina, Emmauel Georgoudis & his wife Christine, Marianne Soares & her husband John, Nicole O'Callaghan & her husband Paul and James Georgoudis & his wife Deirdre. Cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17th from 4-8 pm at the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, MA. At the request of the family, Funeral Services and Burial are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
