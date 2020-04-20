Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for NICHOLAS GUERRIERO
NICHOLAS GUERRIERO

NICHOLAS GUERRIERO

NICHOLAS GUERRIERO Obituary
GUERRIERO, Nicholas Of Revere for 51 years, age 86, passed away suddenly on April 19th. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie (Moscato) for 50 years. Father of Anthony Thomas Guerriero of Lynnfield and Roseanne Guerriero of Reading. Son of the late Anthony Guerriero and Mary (Napolitano). Brother of Catherine Cardello and Olympia Mastrocola, both of Everett, the late Philomena DiSessa of Beverly, the late Dominic Guerriero of Everett, and the late Pasquale Guerriero of Wakefield. Proud grandfather of two grandchildren: Karina Rose Olson and Nicholas Anthony Guerriero. Also survived by his daughter-in-law Diana Ubinas and his son-in-law Jim Olson, Jr. In light of the recent development with COVID-19, all Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mr. Guerriero's memory to: of the Northeast, and the Northeast Shelter. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo1-877-71-ROCCO

www.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020
