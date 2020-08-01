Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Parish
230 S. Main St.
Centerville, MA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
11:30 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Winchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NICHOLAS FITZGERALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICHOLAS H. FITZGERALD Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NICHOLAS H. FITZGERALD Jr. Obituary
FITZGERALD, Nicholas H. Jr. Of Centerville, formerly of Winchester, passed away on July 29, 2020. He is joining, in everlasting life, his late father, Nicholas H. Fitzgerald, Sr., mother, Helen, sister, Sarah, grandson, Joshua, cousin, Timothy (Teddy) Harrigan, and cherished cousins and relations. He was the beloved brother of Alice Fitzgerald of Wakefield, and loving father of Leanne Velichansky of Medfield, Nicholas H., III of Fort Collins, CO, Darcy Biltekoff of Buffallo, NY, and Sharon Fitzgerald of Sebastopol, CA. The dear grandfather of Katya, Andrew, Nicholas, Kate, Elliot, and Bea. Fondly remembered by the mother of his children, Gloria Doughty of Maine. Also was special companion of Mildred Nicastro of New Jersey. He was a graduate of Winchester High School in 1953 and Tufts University in 1957. He proudly served his nation in the Army Reserve, then had a long career in Civil Engineering with the Perini, Coughlin, Marshall, and finally HTNB firms in the Boston area. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 4th, at Our Lady of Victory Parish, 230 S. Main St., Centerville, at 11am. All are invited to attend in person; however, a livestream of the service will be available at https://olvparish.org/livestream Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, August 5th at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St., WINCHESTER, from 10-11am, and a Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester at 11:30am. We ask that anyone attending any of the services please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. For public online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Contributions can be made to ?HARVEST SUNDAY' Electronically: https://olvparish.churchgiving.com/ws/opportunities/HarvestSunday-AllMonths Or mailed to: Our Lady of Victory Parish, 230 S. Main St., Centerville, MA 02632 (please make note contribution is for ?HARVEST SUNDAY') Lane Funeral Home

Winchester

781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NICHOLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -