|
|
FITZGERALD, Nicholas H. Jr. Of Centerville, formerly of Winchester, passed away on July 29, 2020. He is joining, in everlasting life, his late father, Nicholas H. Fitzgerald, Sr., mother, Helen, sister, Sarah, grandson, Joshua, cousin, Timothy (Teddy) Harrigan, and cherished cousins and relations. He was the beloved brother of Alice Fitzgerald of Wakefield, and loving father of Leanne Velichansky of Medfield, Nicholas H., III of Fort Collins, CO, Darcy Biltekoff of Buffallo, NY, and Sharon Fitzgerald of Sebastopol, CA. The dear grandfather of Katya, Andrew, Nicholas, Kate, Elliot, and Bea. Fondly remembered by the mother of his children, Gloria Doughty of Maine. Also was special companion of Mildred Nicastro of New Jersey. He was a graduate of Winchester High School in 1953 and Tufts University in 1957. He proudly served his nation in the Army Reserve, then had a long career in Civil Engineering with the Perini, Coughlin, Marshall, and finally HTNB firms in the Boston area. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 4th, at Our Lady of Victory Parish, 230 S. Main St., Centerville, at 11am. All are invited to attend in person; however, a livestream of the service will be available at https://olvparish.org/livestream Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, August 5th at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St., WINCHESTER, from 10-11am, and a Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester at 11:30am. We ask that anyone attending any of the services please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. For public online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Contributions can be made to ?HARVEST SUNDAY' Electronically: https://olvparish.churchgiving.com/ws/opportunities/HarvestSunday-AllMonths Or mailed to: Our Lady of Victory Parish, 230 S. Main St., Centerville, MA 02632 (please make note contribution is for ?HARVEST SUNDAY') Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020