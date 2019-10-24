|
DiFRANCO, Nicholas J. Accomplished Musician In Uxbridge, formerly of Dorchester and Hyde Park, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer on October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet M. (Payne) DiFranco for 37 years. Son of the late John F. and Myrna R. (Holiver) DiFranco. Loving brother of Lisa Powers of Hull and Nancy Miller of Weymouth. Loved by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Family and friends will honor and remember Nick's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER on Sunday, October 27, from 1-4 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Peter Church, 311 Bowdoin St., Dorchester, on Monday morning, October 28, at 11 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Concord. Nick attended Berkley College of Music and graduated from Boston University with a degree in computer science. He was a retired software engineer from UMass Medical Center for 10 years. He was an accomplished musician, guitarist and vocalist, performing with numerous bands since the 1970's. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nick's memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or, in his honor, adopt a pet from a local shelter. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
