NICHOLAS J. PAYNE Obituary
PAYNE, Nicholas J. Of Norwood formerly of Dedham, May 10, 2020. Former husband of Barbara (Reissfelder) Payne. Devoted father of Nicholas J. Payne, Jr. of Tampa, FL, Deborah M. Touchette-Lynch of Dedham, and Donald R. Payne of East Boston. Brother of the late Jackie Payne and Elaine Stewart. Proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Member of the Teamsters Union Local 25. A private funeral service will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, DEDHAM, followed by a private burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Online guestbook at gdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020
