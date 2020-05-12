|
|
PAYNE, Nicholas J. Of Norwood formerly of Dedham, May 10, 2020. Former husband of Barbara (Reissfelder) Payne. Devoted father of Nicholas J. Payne, Jr. of Tampa, FL, Deborah M. Touchette-Lynch of Dedham, and Donald R. Payne of East Boston. Brother of the late Jackie Payne and Elaine Stewart. Proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Member of the Teamsters Union Local 25. A private funeral service will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, DEDHAM, followed by a private burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Online guestbook at gdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020