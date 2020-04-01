Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
NICHOLAS KAZANTZAS

NICHOLAS KAZANTZAS Obituary
KAZANTZAS, Nicholas Of Woburn, MA, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Stavroula "Stella" (Moskovis) Kazantzas. Loving father of Athena Kazantzas and her husband Derek Madeiros. Loving brother of Stamatia Gogonas and family. Funeral Services and Burial will be private. Donations in Nicholas' memory may be made to St. Athanasius The Great Greek Orthodox Church, Arlington, MA. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020
