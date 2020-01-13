Boston Globe Obituaries
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
FORLIZZI, Nicholas M. Of Saugus, Jan. 12. Former Saugus Town Plumbing Inspector. Beloved husband of Patricia (Gagliardi) Forlizzi, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage. Loving father of Stephen Forlizzi & his wife Noreen of Danvers, Nicholas Forlizzi of Burlington. Cherished grandfather of Matthew Forlizzi, Kelleen Pagnam, Nicole Forlizzi & Cara Forlizzi & great-grandson, Maverick. Dear brother of Ann Mantini of Woburn & predeceased by 8 siblings. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday 4-8 p.m. Relatives & friends invited. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10 a.m. Donations in his memory may be made to the . Late WWII U.S. Navy veteran. For directions & condolences BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020
