LEMBIDAKIS, Nicholas M. Of Medford, age 86, November 29th. Loving husband of Zoe (Papakonstantino) Lembidakis with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Beloved father of Marcus Lembidakis of Woburn, Peter Lembidakis, Constantine Lembidakis, both of Medford & John Lembidakis of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of John Michael & Gabriel. US Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict. At the family's request, Services were private. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019