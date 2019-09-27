Boston Globe Obituaries
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Constantine and St. Helen Church
14 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Constantine and St. Helen Church
14 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA
View Map
MEGALOUDIS, Nicholas Lynnfield, formerly of Malden and Simi, Greece, September 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen Megaloudis. Loving father of Michelle Stakutis and her husband Richard of Sudbury, George Megaloudis and his wife Natalie of Lynnfield. Also survived by 5 loving grandchildren. Visiting Hours in St. Constantine and St. Helen Church, 14 Magazine St., Cambridge, Monday morning from 9 to 11. Funeral Mass in the Church at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment private. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 28, 2019
