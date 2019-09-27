|
|
MEGALOUDIS, Nicholas Lynnfield, formerly of Malden and Simi, Greece, September 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen Megaloudis. Loving father of Michelle Stakutis and her husband Richard of Sudbury, George Megaloudis and his wife Natalie of Lynnfield. Also survived by 5 loving grandchildren. Visiting Hours in St. Constantine and St. Helen Church, 14 Magazine St., Cambridge, Monday morning from 9 to 11. Funeral Mass in the Church at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment private. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 28, 2019