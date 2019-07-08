O'CONNOR, Nicholas A ceremony of remembrance for Nicholas O'Connor will be held on July 27 at the Arno Student center of Lasell College in Auburndale. Nick was born in Boston on April 23, 1989, and he passed away on March 10 in Berkeley, California, where he was a post-doctoral fellow in chemistry at the University of California. He is survived by his mother, Janet O'Connor of Beaverton, Oregon and his father, Kevin O'Connor of Portland, as well as grandparents Joan and Carl Shiffman and Anne O'Connor. The oldest of five, Nicholas is survived by Sean, Julianne, Brady and Catherine O'Connor. A quiet man of striking intellect and lively sense of humor, he attended Macalester College under academic and music scholarships. After a summer of research at the Chulabhorn Research Institute in Thailand Nick began his studies for the doctorate in organic chemistry at the California Institute of Technology. There he discovered his joy for teaching and planned a career as a college chemistry professor. At the time of his death he had moved on to the post-doctoral fellowship at U.C. Berkeley. Valued and admired by his friends and colleagues, he is remembered as a gifted scientist, noted for his wit and wide range of knowledge. Upon Nick's passing, a friend at Berkeley wrote a poem titled "The Good Heart". Its last line helps with the grief of his loss: "Shall the smiling memories we keep fill the hole left so deep."



The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m . Instructions on how to reach the Arnow Center are available by e-mail at [email protected] Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019