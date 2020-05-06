Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Resources
More Obituaries for NICHOLAS ORPHANOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICHOLAS ORPHANOS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NICHOLAS ORPHANOS Obituary
ORPHANOS, Nicholas Of Randolph, formerly of Westwood, MA, passed away on May 5, 2020. Husband to Theodora Orphanos, father of Alexandra Alexopoulos and her husband William, Artemis Tingos and her husband Ike, and Joanna Orphanos. Nicholas also leaves behind his four grandchildren, Christos & Nicole Alexopoulos, and Kostas & Chloe Tingos, his sister-in-law Evangelia Papadopoulos and her husband Anastasios, and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother Alexander Orphanos.

Originally from Kapareli, Arcadias, Greece, Nicholas came to Boston as a young child and establish himself early in his adult career as a hotel manager and purchasing agent first for a major hotel chain then with his own company. Nicholas was also a proud veteran having served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a lifelong member of AHEPA, the Masons and Arcadian Society. As a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, he served on the board at the Annunciation Cathedral of New England for many years as the last of the original signers of the Cathedral Preservation Fund, and in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, Preservation Fund, 162 Goddard Ave., Brookline, MA 02445.

As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and with a genuine concern for the people whom they love, Funeral Services and Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will take place in the future.

Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., RANDOLPH. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit

www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NICHOLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -