ORPHANOS, Nicholas Of Randolph, formerly of Westwood, MA, passed away on May 5, 2020. Husband to Theodora Orphanos, father of Alexandra Alexopoulos and her husband William, Artemis Tingos and her husband Ike, and Joanna Orphanos. Nicholas also leaves behind his four grandchildren, Christos & Nicole Alexopoulos, and Kostas & Chloe Tingos, his sister-in-law Evangelia Papadopoulos and her husband Anastasios, and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother Alexander Orphanos.
Originally from Kapareli, Arcadias, Greece, Nicholas came to Boston as a young child and establish himself early in his adult career as a hotel manager and purchasing agent first for a major hotel chain then with his own company. Nicholas was also a proud veteran having served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a lifelong member of AHEPA, the Masons and Arcadian Society. As a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, he served on the board at the Annunciation Cathedral of New England for many years as the last of the original signers of the Cathedral Preservation Fund, and in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, Preservation Fund, 162 Goddard Ave., Brookline, MA 02445.
As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and with a genuine concern for the people whom they love, Funeral Services and Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will take place in the future.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020