Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
57 Brown Street
Weston, MA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
57 Brown Street
Weston, MA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Linwood Cemetery
View Map
NICHOLAS P. "NICKO" ABRAHAM Obituary
ABRAHAM, Nicholas P. "Nicko" Of Weston, March 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Erin R. (Kalakowsky) Abraham. Father of Xava, Erys, Nicko-John and Boden Abraham. Son of Evelyn 'Evie" (Stathopoulos) and the late Nicholas Abraham. Brother of Annise Hoaglund (Daniel) of Weston. Son-in-law of Ruth (Pilicy) Kalakowsky and the late Dr. John Kalakowsky. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Family and friends will honor and remember Nicko's life by gathering on Saturday, March 14th for Calling Hours from 9 to 11 a.m. in Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown Street, Weston, followed by his Funeral Service which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Veritas Christian Academy, 6 Loker Street, Wayland, MA 01778 or to Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown Street, Weston, MA 02493. For complete obituary guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020
