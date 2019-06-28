|
|
CALOS, Nicholas P. (Ret. B.F.D.). Of Milton, passed away June 27, 2019, at 83 years of age. Beloved husband of Christine C. (Adams) Calos. Beloved father of James J. Sullivan and his wife Leslie, of State College, PA, the late Paul C. Sullivan and his wife Suzanne, of Milton, Michael R. Sullivan of Dorchester, Joanne M. Peterson and her husband Terry, of Maynard, John P. Calos of Milton, Benjamin A. Calos, and his wife Mary Lou, of N. Reading, Nicholas P. Calos, and his husband Jay Hargis, of NY, NY, Christopher E. Calos, of Marshfield, Susan L. Keane, of Avon. Also survived by his grandchildren, Adam, Christina, Corryn (Corry), Jason, Michael, Shela, Michael, Matthew, Alicia, Emily, Tyler, Brendan, John (Jack), Gervaise, (Jesse), Nicholas, and great-grandchildren Brock, Ava, Aurora (Rory), Sean Paul, Kaelyn, Sean Patrick and Theresa. Funeral Service at Parkway United Methodist Church, 158 Blue Hills Parkway, Milton, Tuesday, July 2, at 11 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, Monday, 4-8 pm. Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nick's name may be sent to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Late member of Boston Firefighters Local 718. For further information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019