|
|
GIACALONE, Nicholas P. Age 86, of Wakefield, August 20. Beloved husband of Laura (Bruno) Giacalone. Loving father of Daniel Giacalone and wife Raelee of Dedham, and the late Paul David Giacalone and his wife Lindsey of Rochester, NY. Brother of the late Jack, Vito, Sarah, and Gasper Giacalone. Grandfather of Gregory, Lucie, Charlie, Leo, and Gus. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the Mass on Tuesday at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. A collation will be celebrated at a safer date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020