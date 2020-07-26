|
|
PAPPAS, Nicholas P. Of Jamaica Plain, July 25, 2020. Devoted husband to the late Harriet Pappas. Loving brother to Margaret, Leo, and Andrew, all predeceased. Cherished father to children Kristin and John, and son-in-law Richard, and loving grandfather to Richard, Christopher, Nicholas and Andrew. An armed forces veteran and a certified public accountant by trade, Nicholas was also active in the community. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, at 10:00 am, in The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Albanian Orthodox Cathedral of Saint George, 523 East Broadway, South Boston, MA, or to the , Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2020