|
|
PALLONE, Nicholas Age 84, of Watertown, Jan 13, 2020. Loving brother of Louise Pallone & the late Phyllis Scalia and Ralph Pallone, Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Nick's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main Street, WATERTOWN on Friday from 3-5 pm followed by a 5 pm Funeral Home Service. Burial private. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020