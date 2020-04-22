Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Resources
More Obituaries for NICHOLAS AGNETA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICHOLAS R. AGNETA Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NICHOLAS R. AGNETA Jr. Obituary
AGNETA, Nicholas R. Jr. Of Peabody, April 22. Beloved husband of the late Helen C. (Closson) for over 56 years. Son of the late Nicholas R. and Mildred C. (DiMauro) Agneta. Dear and devoted father of Rachel Agneta and her wife, Joann Caron of Rowley, Robert Agneta and his finacee Jessica Sargent of Plaistow, NH, Nicholas P. Agneta of Peabody and Kenneth Agneta and his wife, Pam of Wakefield. Brother of the late Conrad R. Agneta. Loving grandfather of Nicholas Agneta, Jr. of Warwick, RI, Kevin Agneta of New Orleans, LA, Eric Agneta of Tampa, FL, Caitlin Agneta and Robert Agneta, Jr. of Plaistow, NH. Nick is also survived by Gladys Agneta of Chelsea. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all Services will be held privately and a Memorial Service will be scheduled when it becomes possible. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NICHOLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -