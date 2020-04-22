|
|
AGNETA, Nicholas R. Jr. Of Peabody, April 22. Beloved husband of the late Helen C. (Closson) for over 56 years. Son of the late Nicholas R. and Mildred C. (DiMauro) Agneta. Dear and devoted father of Rachel Agneta and her wife, Joann Caron of Rowley, Robert Agneta and his finacee Jessica Sargent of Plaistow, NH, Nicholas P. Agneta of Peabody and Kenneth Agneta and his wife, Pam of Wakefield. Brother of the late Conrad R. Agneta. Loving grandfather of Nicholas Agneta, Jr. of Warwick, RI, Kevin Agneta of New Orleans, LA, Eric Agneta of Tampa, FL, Caitlin Agneta and Robert Agneta, Jr. of Plaistow, NH. Nick is also survived by Gladys Agneta of Chelsea. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all Services will be held privately and a Memorial Service will be scheduled when it becomes possible. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020