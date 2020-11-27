VENTULLO, Nicholas R. "Nicky" Of Reading, suddenly, November 24, 2020 at the age of 20. Cherished son of Bonnie (Allan) (Ventullo) Hughes and her husband William of Reading and Nicholas Ventullo of Danvers. Brother of Christopher Ventullo and his wife Olivia and their son James Ventullo of Chelmsford, stepbrother of Katie Hughes and her fiancé Evan Waddell of South Boston and brother of Kaylee and Jayda Ventullo of Stoneham. Loving grandson of Joan Allan of North Reading and predeceased by his grandfather, Robert Allan, Sr., and grandparents Florence (Dolly) and Nicholas Ventullo of Saugus. Nephew of John and Joanne Allan of N. Reading; Robert Allan, Jr. and his partner Joanne Ferris of CT; Maria Allan of NY and Tom Ventullo and his wife Cat of FL. Cousin of Brett and Scott Allan of N. Reading; Katie and Jessie Allan of NY and Linda and Tommy Ventullo of MA. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 30 at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING from 4-7PM. Masks must be worn. Due to the pandemic, his Funeral and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nick's memory to Nevins Farm MSPCA, Methuen, MA. https://www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/nevins-farm-adoption-center/
