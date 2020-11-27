Dear Bonnie, Bill, Nick, Chris & Olivia,



We’re so deeply sorry for your loss. Keeping you all close in our hearts and sharing in your heartache as we remember all the wonderful memories we’ve shared with Nicky and your family. He was a sweet boy. May God bless you, comfort you and give you strength to carry you through your days. Love, Prayers and Friendship,



Bill, Judy, Christopher & Jacqueline Donahue



Judy Donahue

Friend