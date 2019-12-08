|
|
TOULOPOULOS, Nicholas S. Of Woburn, formerly of Arlington, Dec. 7. Beloved husband of Leslie J. (McCuish). Loving father of Laura Toulopoulos & her fiancé Eric Bevilacqua of Andover, Elizabeth Driscoll & her husband Sean of Arlington and Nicole Varney & her husband Ryan of Woburn. Proud papa of James & Ava Driscoll and Eleni & Nicholas Varney. Brother of William & his wife Kathleen of Arlington and Mary Koskores & her husband Nicholas of North Andover. Son-in-law of Patricia McCuish of Winchester and the late Donald. Special uncle of Michael Toulopoulos of Burlington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 13, at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nick's name may be made to People Helping People, PO Box 343, Burlington, MA 01803. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.sccwoburn.com Co-owner of Olde Towne Liquor Store in Burlington, Newtowne Grille in Cambridge & Billerica.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019