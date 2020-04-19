Boston Globe Obituaries
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
SASSANI, Nicholas Age 95, of Salem and formerly of Swampscott, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at AdviniaCare at Salem, following a brief illness. Husband of the late Natalie Ann (Cashman) Sassani and son of the late Angelo and Adelina (Gallo) Sassani. Nicholas is survived by his loving daughter Martha Ann Lausier of Salem, his grandchildren, Matthew S. Lausier and his wife Caitlin of Hyde Park, Michael L. Lausier and his wife Janie of Swampscott, Megan E. Toborg of Salem & Mark Nicholas Lausier of Peabody, his great-grandchildren, Michael and Wesley Toborg and Matthew Sean Lausier, Jr., his sisters-in-law, Mary Cullin of Swampscott & C. Patricia Cashman of Swampscott and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, including John and Robin Sassani and Theresa Sassani. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his son Rev. John Edward Sassani, Pastor of Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Newton, his siblings, Dr. John Sassani and his late wife Jeannette, Michael Sassani and his late wife Antoinette, Anna Petrone and her late husband Ralph and Frances Sassani, along with his brothers-in-law, Dr. Edward L. Cashman, Jr. and Phillip Cullin. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life Ceremony and gathering will be held at a later date. Burial was held in Swampscott Cemetery, Swampscott. Arrangements entrusted to Solimine Funeral Homes, LYNN. Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 174 Humphrey St., Swampscott, MA 01907, or to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or at www.alzmass.org Online guestbook for family and friends to offer condolences at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2020
