|
|
STAVROPOULOS, Nicholas Of Revere, formerly of Everett & Chelsea, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 years following a brief illness on September 26th. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Florence (D'Amico) Stavropoulos. Dear brother of the late Dr. John J. Stavros & George Stavros. Devoted uncle to John M., James N. & George J. Stavros & Mary S. Hickey, all of Essex, MA, Jane C. Ouellette of Ipswich, Kristie Stavros of FL & Julie Stavros of CA. Nick is lovingly survived by two sisters-in-law; Geraldine Capano of Revere and Veronica Burgin of Peabody, brother-in-law, Americo "Rick" Capano of Revere, his cherished nieces & nephews, Steven & Richard Capano, both of Revere, Susan Sangster of Beverly, Timothy Hegarty of Rockville, MD, Leighsa Burgin of Natick & Sara C. Almeida of Peabody. His grandnieces & grandnephews; Kelsie and Jack Hegarty, Madison and his namesake, Nicky Almeida also survive "Uncle Nick." Family & friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Monday, September 30th, in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE, at 11:00 a.m., followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m., immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Late Army Veteran of WWII, Member of the Pipefitters Union, Local #537 & the Masonic Lodge of Cambridge, Charity Lodge. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 28, 2019