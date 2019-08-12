|
DiIESO, Nicholas V. Age 86, of Waltham and East Boston, MA, passed away surrounded by his family at Mount Auburn Hospital, on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born in Boston, MA on April 27, 1933 to Margarita and Nicola DiIeso. Nick attended English High School and graduated from Boston College with a Bachelor of Science in 1955. Nick received his MA from Framingham State University in 1987. He worked at The Waltham Hospital for 43 years and was the Administrative Director of the Laboratory. Nick and his wife travelled extensively in Europe visiting 28 countries. They also took 25 cruises in Europe and the Caribbean. Nick was the husband of the late Patricia (Hussey) DiIeso. Father of the late Michael DiIeso and his wife Margo of West Palm Beach, FL, Nicholas T. DiIeso and his wife Luisa of Framingham, Kathleen Morel and her husband Robert of Maynard, and Ann Marie Gartland and her husband, John of Natick. Grandfather of Christopher Gartland, Nicholas V. DiIeso and Christina Clark (DiIeso). Family and friends will honor and remember Nick's life by gathering for Calling Hours at the Joyce Funeral Home at 245 Main Street (Route 20), WALTHAM, on Wednesday, August 14th from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Mount Auburn Hospital Hematology/Oncology Department, Mount Auburn Hospital Development Office, 330 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138. For guest book, and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019