WOFSEY, Nicholas W. Of Malden, unexpectedly, July 26, 2019, age 26. Beloved son of Russell and Christine (Riley) Wofsey. Loving brother of Marissa E. Wofsey & her fianc? Scott Shreenan. Cherished grandson of Mary E. Dusz, Edwin Wofsey and the ate Donald I. Dusz and the late William and Helen Riley. Cherished nephew of his predeceased uncle, Billy Riley and survived by Janet Riley, Joe & Sheila Vetere, Dan & Corinne Riley, David & Colleen DiCecca, Terry & Tina Riley, Brian & Ellen Riley, Douglas & Diane Wofsey, Sherri Weeks, Shri & Julie Rao, Also survived by numerous cousins, family members and friends. Visitation will be held at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Funeral Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nicholas' name to Malden Overcoming Addiction at www.maldenovercomingaddiction.com or Massachusetts Organization for Addiction Recovery Inc. at www.moar-recovery.org. Please just take a moment of your day to perform an act of kindness in honor of Nicholas. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019