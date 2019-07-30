Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NICHOLAS WOFSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICHOLAS W. WOFSEY


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NICHOLAS W. WOFSEY Obituary
WOFSEY, Nicholas W. Of Malden, unexpectedly, July 26, 2019, age 26. Beloved son of Russell and Christine (Riley) Wofsey. Loving brother of Marissa E. Wofsey & her fianc? Scott Shreenan. Cherished grandson of Mary E. Dusz, Edwin Wofsey and the ate Donald I. Dusz and the late William and Helen Riley. Cherished nephew of his predeceased uncle, Billy Riley and survived by Janet Riley, Joe & Sheila Vetere, Dan & Corinne Riley, David & Colleen DiCecca, Terry & Tina Riley, Brian & Ellen Riley, Douglas & Diane Wofsey, Sherri Weeks, Shri & Julie Rao, Also survived by numerous cousins, family members and friends. Visitation will be held at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Funeral Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nicholas' name to Malden Overcoming Addiction at www.maldenovercomingaddiction.com or Massachusetts Organization for Addiction Recovery Inc. at www.moar-recovery.org. Please just take a moment of your day to perform an act of kindness in honor of Nicholas. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NICHOLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now