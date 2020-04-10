|
ZAROS, Nicholas Of Braintree, age 83, April 5, 2020. Brother of James Zaros of Easton, Sophia Machaliotis of Greece and Antigone Coniaris Iate of Newton. Predeceased by their spouses Libby Zaros, Spiros Machaliotis and Bill Coniaris. Uncle of Dino Zaros of Easton, Paul Zaros of Norton, Costas Machaliotis of Greece and Cathy Vakalopoulos of Newton. Great-uncle of Stacy Zaros of RI. Also survived by his friends Ann Hill of Stoughton, Martha Sands of Norton, his dear friend and caregiver Bill Atkins of Braintree and many extended relatives and friends in Greece. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick's memory to St. Catherine's Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree, MA 02184 or Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton, MA 02301. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, private family Services will be held with interment at Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree. Arrangements by Farley Funeral Home, STOUGHTON. Obit and guestbook at farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020