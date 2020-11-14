ROBERTS, Nick Of South Boston, passed away on November 12, 2020. Loving husband of Christine McCarthy Roberts. Devoted son of Hilary and Gordon Roberts and brother to Steve Roberts and his wife Helen, and uncle to Daniel and Lucy, and brother to Julie Roberts and her husband Paul Harper, all from England. Caring son-in-law to Maureen and Ed McCarthy from Harwich Port, and brother-in-law to Shaleen and Joel Otfinoski and uncle to Ella and Cole, all of Cohasset, and brother-in-law of Edward and Mary McCarthy and uncle to Erin and Arya of Centreville, VA. Nick was a dedicated computer engineer who loved to follow his hometown rugby team and his new hometown teams-the Red Sox and the Patriots. Having moved to Boston in 2001, he never knew our teams were anything but winners! Nick loved his two countries - England and the US - and was especially happy to have placed his very first vote for a winner in the 2018 Senate race. The words here are too short to summarize a life or the joy and love Nick shared with his friends and family. Nick asked that donations be made to the ACLU: https://action.aclu.org/give/make-gift-aclu-someones-memory
A Celebration of Nick's Life will be delayed due to COVID restrictions O'Brien Funeral Home
South Boston 617 269 1600