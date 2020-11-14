1/
NICK ROBERTS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERTS, Nick Of South Boston, passed away on November 12, 2020. Loving husband of Christine McCarthy Roberts. Devoted son of Hilary and Gordon Roberts and brother to Steve Roberts and his wife Helen, and uncle to Daniel and Lucy, and brother to Julie Roberts and her husband Paul Harper, all from England. Caring son-in-law to Maureen and Ed McCarthy from Harwich Port, and brother-in-law to Shaleen and Joel Otfinoski and uncle to Ella and Cole, all of Cohasset, and brother-in-law of Edward and Mary McCarthy and uncle to Erin and Arya of Centreville, VA. Nick was a dedicated computer engineer who loved to follow his hometown rugby team and his new hometown teams-the Red Sox and the Patriots. Having moved to Boston in 2001, he never knew our teams were anything but winners! Nick loved his two countries - England and the US - and was especially happy to have placed his very first vote for a winner in the 2018 Senate race. The words here are too short to summarize a life or the joy and love Nick shared with his friends and family. Nick asked that donations be made to the ACLU: https://action.aclu.org/give/make-gift-aclu-someones-memory A Celebration of Nick's Life will be delayed due to COVID restrictions O'Brien Funeral Home

South Boston 617 269 1600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved