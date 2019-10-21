|
|
CORNELIO, Nicola Of Medford, October 18th. Beloved husband of Dawn E. Rogers and the late Maria (Conforte) Cornelio. Devoted father of Rita Cornelio of Medford and Nicholas "Lenny" Cornelio and his wife Marie of Woburn. Loving grandfather to Alexandria and Nico. Dear brother of Domenico Cornelio of Italy and also survived by many nieces and nephews in the US, Canada and Italy. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, October 24th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nicola's name to , 75 Sylvan St., B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or to the . To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019