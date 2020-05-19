Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for NICOLAS TOPALIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICOLAS F. TOPALIS

NICOLAS F. TOPALIS Obituary
TOPALIS, Nicolas F. Age 60, passed away on May15th at Massachusetts General Hospital due to Covid-19 complications. Nicky was a Newton, MA native, graduating from Newton South High School, and he resided in Plainville, MA. He was preceded in death by his mother Fidelina Martinez Topalis and father Nicholas J. Topalis. He leaves behind his two brothers John Topalis and Jimmy Topalis and his two sisters Loretta Castriotta and Lilita MacArthur. Services are private. To share a memory, or send a note of condolence to Nicky's family, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020
