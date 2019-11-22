|
KERN, Nicolas "Cole" Of Brookline, on November 19, 2019. Beloved son of Kenneth Kern and Karin Kane-Kern of Brookline. Treasured brother of Briit Kern and Kenidi Kern. He is survived by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Cecile Kane, paternal grandparents, Kenneth, Sr. and Barbara Kern, and his many aunts and uncles. Cole is also survived by his cherished cousins Marissa Kane, AJ Kane, Taigue Stephenson, Spencer Stephenson, Matthew Kane, and his friends from Brookline, Cushing Academy, and the University of Vermont. Cole was a 2018 graduate of Cushing Academy and a student at the University of Vermont Grossman School of Business. He loved to read, was a huge Boston Bruins, Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics fan, and enjoyed fishing and boating. He was a prolific writer, runner, and animal lover – especially to his beloved pups Joey and Jack – and he was always ready for a road trip adventure. He was known for his deep thinking as well as his profoundly hilarious and quick wit. Often seen in a dashing outfit with a book in hand, Cole brought smiles to everyone around him when he spoke. He had a love for Cape Cod, where he spent his summers, and we will always think of him on the shores of Town Neck Beach with a fishing rod in hand. Cole had many goals that he was working towards, and we will remember his strength and perseverance forever. We will celebrate Cole's life on Monday, November 25th at the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home in Brookline, MA, and we invite family and friends to join us from 3:00 to 7:00 pm. A Celebration Mass for Cole will be held on Tuesday, November 26th at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Chestnut Hill at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Beth Israel Trauma Surgical Intensive Care Unit in memory of Cole for the incredible work they did to help him and to support our family during this time.
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019