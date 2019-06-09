|
|
CAMPBELL, Nicole Elizabeth Of Malden, June 4, 2019, at age 29. Treasured daughter of Karen Brajak and John Carl Fischer of Malden. Loving sister of John Brajak and his wife Andrea of Salem, NH, and Kathryn Fischer of Malden. Beloved niece of Francis Drake and his wife Joanne of Andover, Janet LeBlanc and her late husband Edward of Woburn, who are also her godparents, and the late Michael Aaronian and his wife Mary of Burlington. Cherished cousin of Frank Drake, John Drake, Michael Aaronian, Matthew Aaronian and Marie Aaronian. Relatives and friends will gather in honor of Nicole's life during Visiting Hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Thursday, June 13 from 4-8pm, with a special time of remembrance at 7:30pm. Gifts in Nicole's memory may be made to Autism Support Center, Northeast Arc, 1 Southside Road, Danvers, MA 01923. For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from June 10 to June 11, 2019