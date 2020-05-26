|
MESA, Nicole Elizabeth Of West Roxbury, May 22, 2020. Beloved daughter of Deacon Ricardo M. Mesa and Elizabeth P. Mesa. Dear sister of Danielle C. Mesa. Niece of Carlos F. Perdomo and Esther G. Perdomo of West Roxbury, and Leonora Alvarez-Perez and Vincent J. Mesa of Florida. Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Church, West Roxbury, Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Contributions in Nicole's memory may be made to the , Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020