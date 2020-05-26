Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NICOLE MESA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICOLE ELIZABETH MESA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NICOLE ELIZABETH MESA Obituary
MESA, Nicole Elizabeth Of West Roxbury, May 22, 2020. Beloved daughter of Deacon Ricardo M. Mesa and Elizabeth P. Mesa. Dear sister of Danielle C. Mesa. Niece of Carlos F. Perdomo and Esther G. Perdomo of West Roxbury, and Leonora Alvarez-Perez and Vincent J. Mesa of Florida. Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Church, West Roxbury, Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Contributions in Nicole's memory may be made to the , Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NICOLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -