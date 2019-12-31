Boston Globe Obituaries
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
6:30 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
NICOLE MACRINA DALY

MACRINA DALY, Nicole Of Revere, Dec. 29, 2019. Loving daughter of Marie Grace & Anthony Macrina. Cherished mother of Ryan Daly & his fiancée Amie Rogers & Thomas Daly. Beloved sister of Kimberly Levesque. Cherished grandmother of Audrey Daly, and godmother of Michael Beckford. She is also survived by nieces, nephews & cousins. Visiting Hours will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Saturday, January 4th from 3-7pm. A Service will be held at 6:30pm during the Visitation. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. For directions & guestbook, www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020
