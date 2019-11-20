|
FUSARO, Nicole Maxine Age 24, of Boston, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Nicholas and Nancy (Maxemino) Fusaro.
Lovingly called "Red," Nicole was born in Providence, RI, and spent many happy years in both Assonet and Dartmouth, MA. She loved and excelled at sports, including soccer and basketball. When the family moved to Boston, Nicole started a new chapter and loved her time in the city. She was a graduate of The Newman School in Boston, class of 2014, where she was the Captain of the basketball team. She went on to receive a Bachelor's degree from Suffolk University in 2018 and was currently enrolled in a Suffolk University MBA program, which was nearly complete. She was excited about the future and had hopes of opening her own business someday.
In recent years, she became a frequent traveler, visiting destinations all over the world. Her family was her anchor. She enjoyed cooking and quiet times, working out, and sitting on the beach. Nicole's vibrancy, determination, intelligence, and beauty made her truly unique. Nicole leaves behind joyous memories and a grateful family.
In addition to her loving parents, she is survived by a brother, Nicholas M. Fusaro and his fianc?e Brianna Ercolani of Naples, Florida; her grandmother Flora Rapoza; step-grandmother, Angela Jasparro; many aunts and uncles and many cousins. She was predeceased by her grandfather Ed Jasparro and step-grandfather James Rapoza, and her maternal grandparents Cecile and Andy Maxemino.
Nicole's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:00AM, at St. Mary's Church, 789 Dartmouth Street, South Dartmouth, MA 02748. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 4:00 to 8:00PM, in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Dartmouth, 230 Russells Mills Rd., SOUTH DARTMOUTH, MA 02748. Burial will be private. To leave a note of condolence, visit waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019