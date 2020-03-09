|
DIODATI, Nicolene Ann (Russo) Of Beverly, formerly of Reading & Stoneham, March 7, 2020 at age 71. Beloved wife of the late James M. Diodati. Devoted stepmother of Mark Diodati. Dear sister of Arlene Coughlin, Carolyn Hendrickson and her husband Thomas O. and the late Annette Russo. Loving aunt of Jeffrey R. Coughlin and his family, Gregory P. Coughlin and his family and Jarod T. Hendrickson. Cherished daughter of the late Silvio Russo and Antoinette (D'Amelio) Russo. Also survived by many loving grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, Friday, March 13th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Nicolene's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the Family on Thursday from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020