Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barile Family Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
71 Central St.
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NICOLENE DIODATI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICOLENE ANN (RUSSO) DIODATI


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NICOLENE ANN (RUSSO) DIODATI Obituary
DIODATI, Nicolene Ann (Russo) Of Beverly, formerly of Reading & Stoneham, March 7, 2020 at age 71. Beloved wife of the late James M. Diodati. Devoted stepmother of Mark Diodati. Dear sister of Arlene Coughlin, Carolyn Hendrickson and her husband Thomas O. and the late Annette Russo. Loving aunt of Jeffrey R. Coughlin and his family, Gregory P. Coughlin and his family and Jarod T. Hendrickson. Cherished daughter of the late Silvio Russo and Antoinette (D'Amelio) Russo. Also survived by many loving grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, Friday, March 13th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Nicolene's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the Family on Thursday from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes

Celebrating Life

Sharing Memories 781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NICOLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barile Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -