BONANNO, Nicoletta (Venuto) Of Billerica, formerly of Belmont, May 10. Beloved wife of Luciano Bonanno. Loving mother of Tino Bonanno of Billerica and Robert Bonanno and his wife Karen of Burlington. Devoted grandmother of Vanessa, Francesco, Alexandra, Tino, Jr., Joseph, Matthew and Robert, Jr. Sister of Angela Ruggeri of Italy. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, May 13, at St. Andrew Church, 35 Talbot Ave., Billerica at 12:05 p.m. It being her wish there will be no Visiting Hours. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan Gordon Cancer Center, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805 www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019