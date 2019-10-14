|
|
EOSCO, Nicolina (Oliva) Of Dedham, October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George B. Eosco. Devoted mother of Marie Calder of East Sandwich, Penny Miller of Lake Tahoe, NV, and George Eosco of Dedham. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Sister of Ellie DiStefano of Dedham, Nick Oliva of Venice, FL, Virginia Petisce of Falmouth, and the late Ann Laquidara, Mary Balliro, Dorothy Maimone, Gerry Oliva, and Camie Preston. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, Oct. 18 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to support the Heart and Vascular unit of Brigham and Women's Hospital. Memorial gifts can be made online at bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with "in memory of Nicolina Eosco" in the memo line and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019