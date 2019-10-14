Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for NICOLINA EOSCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICOLINA (OLIVA) EOSCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NICOLINA (OLIVA) EOSCO Obituary
EOSCO, Nicolina (Oliva) Of Dedham, October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George B. Eosco. Devoted mother of Marie Calder of East Sandwich, Penny Miller of Lake Tahoe, NV, and George Eosco of Dedham. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Sister of Ellie DiStefano of Dedham, Nick Oliva of Venice, FL, Virginia Petisce of Falmouth, and the late Ann Laquidara, Mary Balliro, Dorothy Maimone, Gerry Oliva, and Camie Preston. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, Oct. 18 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to support the Heart and Vascular unit of Brigham and Women's Hospital. Memorial gifts can be made online at bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with "in memory of Nicolina Eosco" in the memo line and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NICOLINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now